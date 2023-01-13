About this product
Motor Breath Premium Flower drops the clutch on daily stressors with its revved-up terpenes and high-octane effect. An Indica leaning strain with a petrol palate and a lemon-earth finish, Motorbreath is a cross of the Chem Dog x SFV OG cultivars. A tight flower with a compact structure, the strain’s terpenes provide the experienced consumer a robust hit of gassed up lemons and skunky earth. A palate-pleasing treat for the overheated head, Motor Breath’s effect taps the brakes on unwanted anger and frustration.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000171-LIC