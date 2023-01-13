Motor Breath Premium Flower drops the clutch on daily stressors with its revved-up terpenes and high-octane effect. An Indica leaning strain with a petrol palate and a lemon-earth finish, Motorbreath is a cross of the Chem Dog x SFV OG cultivars. A tight flower with a compact structure, the strain’s terpenes provide the experienced consumer a robust hit of gassed up lemons and skunky earth. A palate-pleasing treat for the overheated head, Motor Breath’s effect taps the brakes on unwanted anger and frustration.