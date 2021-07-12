About this product
Motor Breath is a gassed up Indica leaning hybrid strain that accelerates the mental relaxation process. A potent cross of Chem Dog and SFV OG, the flower expresses a robust petrol zest with a lemon-earth finish. A high-octane strain that lives up to its lofty namesake hit after hit, the flavor is all diesel and gas. Producing a very relaxing but clear-headed effect, motor breath's high works great as an after-work smoke or as a lazy weekend enhancement!
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Motorbreath effects
Reported by real people like you
163 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.