West Coast Cure’s Mr. Nasty Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder extracts the best of Humboldt Kine Farms’ GMO and Grease Monkey strains. Loud and beautiful with a creamy texture and garlic forward aroma, this solventless concentrate delivers a sweet herbal dab with a sour skunk exhale. A great way to pacify the inner villain, rogue, or scoundrel, Mr. Nasty exposes the “Mr. Nice” in us all.