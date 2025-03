Mule Fuel Premium Flower is an intrepid Hybrid that combines the best of two legendary strains, GMO and Lurch. A gassy smoke with a motivational kick, its effects create a powerful punch of both flavor and potency. Meticulously cultivated and expertly harvested, Mule Fuel stands as a testament to the craftsmanship deployed by our legacy cultivator partners. Elevate your mindset with Mule Fuel Premium Flower and discover the creative magic behind this feisty strain.

