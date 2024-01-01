Find your calling with West Coast Cure's Niche, Tier 1 Rosin Cold Cure Badder. A solvent-free, ice-water hash crafted from meticulously selected, top-tier trichomes, this Tier 1 rosin provides a clean, potent dab that elevates your senses. A lux extract with a heady nose, its unique cold cure process preserves its fresh terpenes and robust flavors. A baller Tier 1 rosin, this badder is celebrated for its superior aroma, zest, and effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.