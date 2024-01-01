Find your calling with West Coast Cure's Niche, Tier 1 Rosin Cold Cure Badder. A solvent-free, ice-water hash crafted from meticulously selected, top-tier trichomes, this Tier 1 rosin provides a clean, potent dab that elevates your senses. A lux extract with a heady nose, its unique cold cure process preserves its fresh terpenes and robust flavors. A baller Tier 1 rosin, this badder is celebrated for its superior aroma, zest, and effects.



