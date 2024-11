Niche Tier 2 Live Rosin Jam is for the real ones keeping it 100 percent. Pressed from select micron trichomes, this T2 solventless rosin is for those heavy hitters looking for some full-spectrum fire. Every dab drips with a velvety palate, heady savor, and that perfect mix of blissed-out euphoria and full-melt body high. No extras, no solvents—just that clean, creamy goodness.

