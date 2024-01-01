WCC's Nimbus Snacks' Premium Flower is a high-flying Sativa that keeps your mind in the clouds! A breezy cross of Durban Mints x GSC, its flower has a tight structure with a woodsy, spicy aroma. A sweet and fruity smoke, each toke is an invitation journey through a dense cloudbank of flavor. Whether you're soaring through your day or chilling on the couch, Nimbus Snacks will leave you in an elevated state of pure bliss.

