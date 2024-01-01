WCC's Nimbus Snacks' Premium Flower is a high-flying Sativa that keeps your mind in the clouds! A breezy cross of Durban Mints x GSC, its flower has a tight structure with a woodsy, spicy aroma. A sweet and fruity smoke, each toke is an invitation journey through a dense cloudbank of flavor. Whether you're soaring through your day or chilling on the couch, Nimbus Snacks will leave you in an elevated state of pure bliss.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.