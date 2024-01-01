The single Jefferey OG Kush Infused Joint is an Indica leaning ‘Dog Walker’ packed with Premium Flower, Live Resin Diamonds, and Kief from our Top Shelf Flower. A gassy hit of pine and citrus, the flavor of this .65g OG Kush Infused Joint is supplemented by a light layer of all-natural terpenes. Crafted with care, the effects from this “Jefferey” provides a dreamy mindset and relaxed body high.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.