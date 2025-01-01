OG Kush Live Resin Badder delivers a classic Indica-heavy high that’ll have you giggling like a hyena at a comedy club. Crafted from the legendary Chemdawg x Hindu Kush cross, this 1-gram badder boasts a gassy, terpene-rich profile that captures the true essence of its namesake strain. Not for the lightweight, OG Kush delivers a party for the senses.