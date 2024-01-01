OG Kush Premium Flower is a strain of genetic legends! A potent lovechild of the Chemdawg x Hindu Kush cross, the resulting flowers are dense, terpene-loaded, and dynamic. An aromatic and dank Indica, its scent reeks like a hike through the woods, emitting earthy notes of skunk and pine with whiffs of citrus. Not for the faint of heart, its effects create an intense cerebral high and a deep sense of physical relaxation. The perfect blend of flavor and effect; it's like a 4.20 party for your taste buds!

