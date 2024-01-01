OG Kush Premium Flower is a strain of genetic legends! A potent lovechild of the Chemdawg x Hindu Kush cross, the resulting flowers are dense, terpene-loaded, and dynamic. An aromatic and dank Indica, its scent reeks like a hike through the woods, emitting earthy notes of skunk and pine with whiffs of citrus. Not for the faint of heart, its effects create an intense cerebral high and a deep sense of physical relaxation. The perfect blend of flavor and effect; it's like a 4.20 party for your taste buds!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.