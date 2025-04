OG Kush Live Resin Cartridge instills a heady Indica, whole-plant high that'll leave you giggling like a hyena at a comedy club! Extracted from a Chemdawg x Hindu Kush cross, this 1-gram tank delivers a gassy, terpene-packed experience that perfectly captures the flavor profile of its namesake strain. Warning: Side effects may include uncontrollable laughter, a sudden desire to watch cat videos and an insatiable craving for snacks. *A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

read more