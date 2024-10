Unleash the classic power of OG Kush with WCC's All-In-One Live Resin CUREbar. This Indica-heavy experience brings the full-bodied effects of its Chemdawg x Hindu Kush lineage, promising a terpene-rich, gassy flavor that’s true to its legendary roots. Get ready to laugh like you’re binge-watching cat videos on YouTube. Enjoy responsibly, and be prepared for some serious downtime.

read more