Ooh La La is a seductive-looking Hybrid cross of the Wedding Cake and London Pound Cake cultivars. Bred by Growing Passion, the nose on this stunning strain is loud and attractive. With ripe trichomes, blazing orange pistils, and a tight nodular structure, these alluring buds flash a multitude of green hues. While the smell evokes thoughts of fresh baked goods, loaded with a doughty aroma, and topped with a gassy citrus, Ooh La La’s hit delivers a strong flavor of gas, sweet pastry, and a slight touch of spicy citrus. The effects provide a nice, relaxing, mid-day interlude. Great for daytime activities!