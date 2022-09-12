About this product
Orange Breath is a citrus-forward Hybrid strain with joyous effects! A genetic cross of Orange Tree x OG Kush Breath, these perfectly cured flowers emit a sweet and citrusy aroma — with the flavor to match! A pistil-packing trichome-loaded flower, the buds express a chunky dark green complexion and knuckled structure. A happy strain with chill effects, the high creates a contemplative and creative headspace.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC