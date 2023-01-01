The Orange Cookies Jefferey Infused Joint from West Coast Cure is a Hybrid head trip for the citrus-loving fans in your smoke circle. Twisted from WCC’s Premium Flower, its infused with our Live Resin Diamonds and kief from our Top Shelf Flower, then enhanced with a dash of all-natural terps. Its flavor has a heady palate of creamy citrus with pepper and herbal undertones. A potent .1.2g infused joint for the high-tolerance consumer, its effects provide an elevated and happy headspace.

