The Orange Cookies Jefferey Infused Joint from West Coast Cure is a Hybrid head trip for the citrus-loving fans in your smoke circle. Twisted from WCC’s Premium Flower, the joints are infused with our Live Resin Diamonds and kief from our Top Shelf Flower, then enhanced with a dash of all-natural terps. Its flavor has a heady palate of creamy citrus with pepper and herbal undertones. A potent toke for the high-tolerance consumer, its effects provide an elevated and happy headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
