Orange Creamsicle Jefferey 1.2g infused joint creates a bright and energetic smoke with hints of creamy orchids and a gassy exhale. Crafted from whole nug flowers, infused with potent THCa diamonds, and enriched with kief from our Top-Shelf buds, each toke instills intense notes of fresh blossoms, sweet earth, and tropical zest. A deliciously convenient toke with animated effects, consumers can expect to experience a heightened sense of blissful creativity.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.