Orange Creamsicle Jefferey 1.2g infused joint creates a bright and energetic smoke with hints of creamy orchids and a gassy exhale. Crafted from whole nug flowers, infused with potent THCa diamonds, and enriched with kief from our Top-Shelf buds, each toke instills intense notes of fresh blossoms, sweet earth, and tropical zest. A deliciously convenient toke with animated effects, consumers can expect to experience a heightened sense of blissful creativity.

