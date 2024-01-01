Orange Creamsicle CUREpen produces a nature-centric vape with hints of velvety earth and a gassy exhale. Extracted from a sativa-leaning phenotype of the Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit cross, it produces an intense zest of fragrant blossoms with exotic hints of tropical produce. A delicious oil with animated effects, this discrete 510-cart delivers a heightened sense of blissful creativity.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.