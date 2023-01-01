Orange Creamsicle Live Resin Sugar produces a citrus-centric vape with hints of creamy vanilla and a gassy exhale. Extracted from a Sativa leaning phenotype of the Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit cross, it produces an intense flavor with hints of orange, lime, sweet cream, and hints of tropical fruits. A delicious concentrate with animated effects, consumers can expect to feel a heightened sense of blissful creativity and euphoria.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.