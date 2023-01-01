Orange Creamsicle Live Resin Sugar produces a citrus-centric vape with hints of creamy vanilla and a gassy exhale. Extracted from a Sativa leaning phenotype of the Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit cross, it produces an intense flavor with hints of orange, lime, sweet cream, and hints of tropical fruits. A delicious concentrate with animated effects, consumers can expect to feel a heightened sense of blissful creativity and euphoria.

