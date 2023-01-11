About this product
Orange Daiquiri Top Shelf Flower is a Sativa leaning hybrid cross of Orange Cookies and Grape Pie. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, it has a zesty fruit-forward flavor profile of oranges, nectarines, and lemons with notes of berries and pine and a light fuel exhale. The flowers are chunky and tight with pale green hues and orange pistils. While the effects are relaxing, its high can be very cerebral. Its overall effects make this a great strain for focusing on creative work or enjoying daytime activities.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000171-LIC