Orange Daiquiri Top Shelf Flower is a Sativa leaning hybrid cross of Orange Cookies and Grape Pie. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, it has a zesty fruit-forward flavor profile of oranges, nectarines, and lemons with notes of berries and pine and a light fuel exhale. The flowers are chunky and tight with pale green hues and orange pistils. While the effects are relaxing, its high can be very cerebral. Its overall effects make this a great strain for focusing on creative work or enjoying daytime activities.