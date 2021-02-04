About this product

Orange Sorbet Is a Sativa leaning phenotype of the powerful Jet Fuel Gelato crossed with Legend Orange Apricot. First propagated by Santa Cruz’s 3 Bros, Orange Sorbet packs a delicious and creamy flavor profile that leaves the high tolerance consumer with an elevated and happy mindset. Peppery and herbal with a fruity overtone, the strain’s effect helps to relax the mind and allows the creative energy to flow.



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

