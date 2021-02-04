About this product
Orange Sorbet Is a Sativa leaning phenotype of the powerful Jet Fuel Gelato crossed with Legend Orange Apricot. First propagated by Santa Cruz’s 3 Bros, Orange Sorbet packs a delicious and creamy flavor profile that leaves the high tolerance consumer with an elevated and happy mindset. Peppery and herbal with a fruity overtone, the strain’s effect helps to relax the mind and allows the creative energy to flow.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this strain
Jet Fuel Gelato
Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing High Octane with Jet Fuel. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jet Fuel Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Jet Fuel Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.