Orange Sorbet Is a Sativa leaning phenotype of the powerful Jet Fuel Gelato crossed with Legend Orange Apricot. First propagated by Santa Cruz’s 3 Bros, Orange Sorbet packs a delicious and creamy flavor profile that leaves the high tolerance consumer with an elevated and happy mindset. Peppery and herbal with a fruity overtone, the strain’s effect helps to relax the mind and allows the creative energy to flow.