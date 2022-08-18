About this product
Orange Sorbet Is a Sativa leaning phenotype of the powerful Jet Fuel Gelato crossed with Legend Orange Apricot. First propagated by Santa Cruz’s 3 Bros, Orange Sorbet packs a delicious and creamy flavor profile that leaves the high tolerance consumer with an elevated and happy mindset. Peppery and herbal with a fruity overtone, the strain’s effect helps to relax the mind and allows the creative energy to flow.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
