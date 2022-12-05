About this product
Orange Squeeze Premium Flower is a Sativa leaning phenotype created from the Californian Orange x Blueberry cross. Coveted for their earthy scent and citrus smack, the buds appear dark green and tightly structured. The effects provide a cerebral high that's both powerful and euphoric.
*Find at your local authorized retailer.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC