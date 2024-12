Oreo Runtz Top Shelf Flower is an adventurous Hybrid strain, delivering a blend of rich and gassy terpenes with potent effects. A cross of Oreoz x Runtz, the buds are tightly structured, super-knuckled, and boast a distinctive aroma of diesel mixed with earthy notes. Perfect for those 'Netflix and chill' moments, or anyone seeking inspiration, the high from this strain provides a euphoric headspace with creative energy.



