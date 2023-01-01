Oreoz Premium Flower is an Indica dominant hybrid cross of Cookies `N Cream and Secret Weapon. While the aroma conveys a delicious blend of dark chocolate, coffee, and spice, Oreoz flavor expresses hints of hazelnut, cocoa, marshmallows with a light gassy finish. Coated in frosty trichomes, the flowers are large and multi-colored with light and dark hues of green, intermixed with shades of purple and pink. Due to its high potency, caution is advised for a novice smoker. That said, it’s an excellent choice for the daily smoker looking for a solid hitter.
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.