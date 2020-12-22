West Coast Cure
Oreoz - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Oreoz is an Indica dominant hybrid cross of Cookies `N Cream and Secret Weapon. While the aroma conveys a delicious blend of dark chocolate, coffee, and spice, Oreoz flavor expresses hints of hazelnut, cocoa, marshmallows with a light gassy finish. Coated in frosty trichomes, the flowers are large and multi-colored with light and dark hues of green, intermixed with shades of purple and pink. Due to its high potency, caution is advised for a novice smoker. That said, it’s an excellent choice for the daily smoker looking for a solid hitter.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Secret Weapon effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!