Oreoz Top Shelf Indoor Flower is an Indica dominant hybrid cross of Cookies `N Cream and Secret Weapon. While the aroma conveys a delicious blend of dark chocolate, coffee, and spice, Oreoz flavor expresses hints of hazelnut, cocoa, marshmallows with a light gassy finish. Coated in frosty trichomes, the flowers are large and multi-colored with light and dark hues of green, intermixed with shades of purple and pink. Due to its high potency, caution is advised for a novice smoker. That said, it’s an excellent choice for the daily smoker looking for a solid hitter.