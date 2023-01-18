Oreoz .5g Rosin Cartridge is a Hybrid extract pressed from the Cookies `N Cream x Secret Weapon cross. The aroma conveys a delicious blend of dark chocolate, coffee, and spice, while its flavor expresses hints of hazelnut, cocoa, and gassy marshmallows. Potent, discreet, and convenient, it’s an excellent choice for the daily toker looking for a solid vape.