About this product
Oreoz .5g Rosin Cartridge is a Hybrid extract pressed from the Cookies `N Cream x Secret Weapon cross. The aroma conveys a delicious blend of dark chocolate, coffee, and spice, while its flavor expresses hints of hazelnut, cocoa, and gassy marshmallows. Potent, discreet, and convenient, it’s an excellent choice for the daily toker looking for a solid vape.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000171-LIC