OZ Kush Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cross of OG Eddy Lepp x Zkittlez. Bred by 3rd Gen Family & Terp Hogz, the nose is fresh, earthy pine and citrus with a sour lemon-lime taste. Its dense buds are bright green with a conical shape and have a nice layer of ripe trichomes. A zesty smoke with a smooth exhale, OZ Kush is sure to become a fast favorite among discerning smokers. While the effects are relaxing, the high can lead to a serious case of “the munchies.”