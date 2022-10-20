About this product
OZ Kush Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cross of OG Eddy Lepp x Zkittlez. Bred by 3rd Gen Family & Terp Hogz, the nose is fresh, earthy pine and citrus with a sour lemon-lime taste. Its dense buds are bright green with a conical shape and have a nice layer of ripe trichomes. A zesty smoke with a smooth exhale, OZ Kush is sure to become a fast favorite among discerning smokers. While the effects are relaxing, the high can lead to a serious case of “the munchies.”
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
