Pacific Reserve Live Rosin Fresh Press is a vibrant and balanced hybrid concentrate. Offered in its raw form, this aromatic fresh press rosin expresses multiple waves of flavor, ranging from sweet berries to ripe melons. Offering a sweet aroma of vanilla and fruit, Pacific Reserve Live Rosin Fresh Press provides a great way to either spark creativity or end the day.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.