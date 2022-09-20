About this product
Pacific Reserve Live Rosin Fresh Press is a vibrant and balanced hybrid concentrate. Offered in its raw form, this aromatic fresh press rosin expresses multiple waves of flavor, ranging from sweet berries to ripe melons. Offering a sweet aroma of vanilla and fruit, Pacific Reserve Live Rosin Fresh Press provides a great way to either spark creativity or end the day.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC
C11-0000512-LIC