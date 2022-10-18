About this product
Pancake Live Resin Wet Badder is a sweet and syrupy Hybrid extract named for its savory flavor and buttery aroma. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and extracted by WCC's award-winning hash makers, this uniquely terpene-rich wet badder is a mood-enhancing concentrate that promotes a strong sense of calm creativity.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC