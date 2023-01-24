About this product
WCC’s Pancakes are a sweet and syrupy Hybrid strain named for their savory flavor and buttery aroma. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, these chunky flowers are expressed by light green buds with thick layers of psychoactive trichomes. A proper strain for starting the day or ending a night, these pancakes are a stress-killing pleasure to smoke.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
