Papaya Blast Live Resin Badder is an Indica leaning extract that produces a fruity nose, a tropical taste, and is known for cultivating a relaxed mindset. Extracted from a phenotype of the Papaya cultivar (Corral x Ice), Papaya Blast produces a rich taste of mango and papaya, with a spicy kiwi finish. The high from Papaya Blast hits like a refreshing shockwave of euphoric joy.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.