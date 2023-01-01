Papaya Blast Live Resin Badder is an Indica leaning extract that produces a fruity nose, a tropical taste, and is known for cultivating a relaxed mindset. Extracted from a phenotype of the Papaya cultivar (Corral x Ice), Papaya Blast produces a rich taste of mango and papaya, with a spicy kiwi finish. The high from Papaya Blast hits like a refreshing shockwave of euphoric joy.

