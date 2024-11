Papaya Bomb Premium Flower is a mind-altering Hybrid pheno from the Papaya x THC Bomb cross. Its buds are dense and tightly packed, showcasing a range of vibrant colors and ripe, luscious trichomes. An exhilarating flower, the effects seemingly morph and twist our perception of the known world around us; colors intensify, and reality becomes a kaleidoscopic ride of vibrant sensations.

