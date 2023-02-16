Papaya Bomb Live Rosin Fresh Press exemplifies the Golden Rule of great extracts: Fire in, fire out! A solventless ice-water fresh press, its potent compounds are extracted from a Papaya Bomb phenotype cultivated by Humboldtkine Farms. The dab provides a nuanced flavor profile of creamy papaya and ripe fruit and has a caramel skunk exhale. Gear up, sit down, and get ready for an explosion of terpene-rich flavor, Papaya Bomb Live Rosin Fresh Press targets, strikes, and repels the effects of daily anxiety.

Show more