Papaya Bomb Live Rosin Fresh Press exemplifies the Golden Rule of great extracts: Fire in, fire out! A solventless ice-water fresh press, its potent compounds are extracted from a Papaya Bomb phenotype cultivated by Humboldtkine Farms. The dab provides a nuanced flavor profile of creamy papaya and ripe fruit and has a caramel skunk exhale. Gear up, sit down, and get ready for an explosion of terpene-rich flavor, Papaya Bomb Live Rosin Fresh Press targets, strikes, and repels the effects of daily anxiety.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.