Fresh, loud, and relentlessly refreshing—Papaya brings an all-out tropical assault to your taste buds. From the first crack of the jar, juicy papaya and the sweet citrusy funk will tease your senses. Cold cured to lock in every mouthwatering note, this one's all about big flavor without any of the extra noise. If you're not chasing a fresh terp high, don't even open it.



