WCC’s Papaya Solventless Live Rosin Badder is a top-shelf T2 extract celebrated for its ripe nose, zesty essence, and sultry palate. Extracted from ice water hash using precise temps and exact pressure, this high-end concentrate retains its complete profile of active cannabinoids and fresh terps, offering a pure and potent experience. The perfect dab for those who value a clean and flavorful high, Papaya Solventless Rosin is your ticket to a tropical state of mind.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.