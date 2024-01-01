WCC’s Papaya Solventless Live Rosin Badder is a top-shelf T2 extract celebrated for its ripe nose, zesty essence, and sultry palate. Extracted from ice water hash using precise temps and exact pressure, this high-end concentrate retains its complete profile of active cannabinoids and fresh terps, offering a pure and potent experience. The perfect dab for those who value a clean and flavorful high, Papaya Solventless Rosin is your ticket to a tropical state of mind.

