Papaya Live Rosin Diamonds offer a unique experience for enthusiasts of skillfully crafted concentrates. Extracted from a Jack Herer x Skunk #1 cross, and crafted by WCC's artisan hash makers, these solventless live rosin diamonds produce a fruity nose with a tropical taste. Fashioned by heat, pressure, and time - Papaya's overarching effect creates a laid-back headspace with a tropical vibe.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.