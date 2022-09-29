WCC’s Papaya Live Rosin Fresh Press produces a fruity nose, a tropical taste, and is known for cultivating a relaxed mindset. A terpene-rich dab of ripe berries and zesty citrus, this live rosin fresh press was created from a Papaya phenotype cultivated by northern California’s Valley Grove Farms. Sun grown by legacy cultivators and pressed by award-winning hash makers, Papaya’s fresh pressed rosin provides a solvent-free hit of fruity mango and spicy kiwi. Uplifting and creative, the effects make for a refreshingly heady, post-work treat!