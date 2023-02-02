WCC’s Papaya Punch Rosin Cartridge delivers a half-gram of fruity high-end Hybrid extracts in a 510-cart. A potent and discreet dab-like vape of berries and spice, this vape packs a sweet and fruity hit with a stunning punch. A mouthwatering rosin with a sultry flavor, its effects have a seriously tropical vibe that leaves you with a chill disposition.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.