West Coast Cure’s Papaya Rosin Cartridge is a 0.5g tank of Indica-forward oil that produces a fruity nose, a tropical taste, and is known for cultivating a relaxed mindset. The Papaya strain is a cross of Corral and Ice. As a terpene-rich, solvent-free rosin extract, papaya’s cart produces a taste of mango and papaya and has a spicy kiwi finish. The effects tend to be sedative and make for a relaxing, post-work headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
