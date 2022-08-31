West Coast Cure’s Papaya Rosin Cartridge is a 0.5g tank of Indica-forward oil that produces a fruity nose, a tropical taste, and is known for cultivating a relaxed mindset. The Papaya strain is a cross of Corral and Ice. As a terpene-rich, solvent-free rosin extract, papaya’s cart produces a taste of mango and papaya and has a spicy kiwi finish. The effects tend to be sedative and make for a relaxing, post-work headspace.