About this product
Passion Orange Guava -- A.K.A. POG Juice -- is a delicious Sativa-leaning cultivar by Growing Passion. A cross of the Lemonchello x Pura Vida strains, Passion Orange Guava unifies a complex flavor profile that features a gassy hit of citrus, earth, and ripe tropical fruit. A flavor-forward strain that typically tests over 25% for THC, this strain represents a powerful and inspired sativa. Energized and persuasive, it’s an excellent choice while outside enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.
* West Coast Cure™ CUREflower™ is tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this strain
Guava
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
17% of people report feeling talkative
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
8% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.