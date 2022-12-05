About this product
Passion Orange Guava Top Shelf Flower -- A.K.A. POG Juice -- is a delicious Sativa-leaning cultivar by Growing Passion. A cross of the Lemonchello x Pura Vida strains, Passion Orange Guava unifies a complex flavor profile that features a gassy hit of citrus, earth, and ripe tropical fruit. A flavor-forward strain that typically tests over 30% for THC, this strain represents a powerful and inspired sativa. Energized and persuasive, it’s an excellent choice while outside enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC