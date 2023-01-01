Passion Pave Top Shelf Flower is a blinged-out strain that drips juicy trichomes and produces a poppin flavor. Its dense buds are tightly knuckled and flash varying hues of green, purple, and orange. The aroma from these highly-valued Hybrid nugs emits a sweet and pungent nose of fruity diesel, menthol, and spice. A thirst trap strain for the palate and head, its earth and herbal zest quickly fades into a long-lasting high of cerebral energy and inspired focus.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.