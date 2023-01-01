Passion Pave Top Shelf Flower is a blinged-out strain that drips juicy trichomes and produces a poppin flavor. Its dense buds are tightly knuckled and flash varying hues of green, purple, and orange. The aroma from these highly-valued Hybrid nugs emits a sweet and pungent nose of fruity diesel, menthol, and spice. A thirst trap strain for the palate and head, its earth and herbal zest quickly fades into a long-lasting high of cerebral energy and inspired focus.

