WCC’s Passionfruit Haze Premium Flower is a Sativa leaning strain created from a Burmese Kush and Grapefruit cross. Coveted for its invigorating aroma and unique terpene profile, Passionfruit Haze provides a sweet floral and citrus nose that has a refreshing lavender and tropical fruit zest. A densely knuckled bud layered in amber trichs, its overall effect provides a lofty sense of energy and a strong desire to get stuff done.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
