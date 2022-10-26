WCC’s Passionfruit Haze Premium Flower is a Sativa leaning strain created from a Burmese Kush and Grapefruit cross. Coveted for its invigorating aroma and unique terpene profile, Passionfruit Haze provides a sweet floral and citrus nose that has a refreshing lavender and tropical fruit zest. A densely knuckled bud layered in amber trichs, its overall effect provides a lofty sense of energy and a strong desire to get stuff done.