Peach Bomb Live Resin Badder is extracted from a Sativa leaning varietal that emits a tangy nuanced flavor with explosive effects. The dab provides a complex flavor profile of peaches and cream with caramel skunk exhale. Gear up, sit down, and get ready for a heady snap of terpene-rich flavor with a creative kicker.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.