West Coast Cure
Peach Rings Live Resin Badder
About this product
Peach Rings Live Resin Badder from WCC is an Indica-dominant concentrate that’s packed with copious amounts of THC and a loud fruit flavor. The therapeutic effects from these dabs produce a strong, euphoric high that generates a relaxing and tranquil mindset. With a gassed-up peachy exhale, this live resin badder provides comfort for the distressed high-tolerance consumer.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
