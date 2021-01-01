Loading…
West Coast Cure

Peach Rings Live Resin Badder

Peach Rings Live Resin Badder from WCC is an Indica-dominant concentrate that’s packed with copious amounts of THC and a loud fruit flavor. The therapeutic effects from these dabs produce a strong, euphoric high that generates a relaxing and tranquil mindset. With a gassed-up peachy exhale, this live resin badder provides comfort for the distressed high-tolerance consumer.

* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
