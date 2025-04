Peach Z Premium Flower is a nectar Sativa with a lofty palate and creative effects. This gassy cross of Oz Kush x Peach Rings expresses a tight bud structure, has an aromatic nose, and creates a breezy treat for the senses. A happy strain with an uplifting high, Peach Z’s ripe terpenes deliver a tropical snap. The perfect strain for inspired consumers looking to unleash pent-up creativity, Peach Z instills an imaginative mindset with an energetic kicker.

