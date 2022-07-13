Peanut Butter Breath Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder embodies a gassy cross of Do-Si-Dos and an F2 generation of Mendo Breath. A rare extract made from Humboldt Kine Farms genetics, the badder has a butter-like texture, woody undertones, and a petrol punch. While the woody, fuel-flavored sensation dominates the taste buds after the first dab, those with a sensitive palate may notice other earthy notes on the exhale. Consumers should anticipate a strong effect that can be very relaxing. Best utilized as a mid-day motivator or day-ending treat.